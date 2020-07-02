Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans?

BBC News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
What does the Fourth of July mean to black Americans?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Americans Have Their Fingers Crossed for Some Summer Cookouts

Americans Have Their Fingers Crossed for Some Summer Cookouts 00:58

 49 percent are planning to have at least one traditional cookout this summer, according to a new study from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar [Video]

July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar

[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 37 U.S. states, many of which are canceling traditional Independence Day celebrations to stop the spread. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Florida boaters head out for the holiday weekend

 The U.S. is headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled and several other restrictions, but it hasn't stopped..
USATODAY.com

Protesting U.S. Immigration Policies, Artists Aim for the Sky

 This Independence Day, 70 artists are having messages of solidarity and defiance typed in the sky to highlight the plight of immigrants held in detention..
NYTimes.com
Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash [Video]

Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash

Vanilla Ice has backed out of plans to perform at an Independence Day party due to concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in Austin, Texas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States [Video]

Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States

(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections. Coronavirus has killed more than 128,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infection rates are rising in 36 states, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

The fight over monuments asks, who is an American hero and who is a 'symbol of hate'?

 From presidents to explorers, Americans are delving into the often abusive histories of former leaders honored by statues and monuments.
USATODAY.com

Have Americans Warmed to Calls to ‘Defund the Police’?

 As they learn more about it, voters have shown some receptiveness to the phrase, polling suggests. But they largely want to reinvest resources, not eliminate..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Responding to Inequalities: Fourth of July through the Black lens [Video]

Responding to Inequalities: Fourth of July through the Black lens

July 4, 1776 is the day America broke free from British rule; a cause for celebration to what America is today, but not for everybody.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:50Published
PTSD and fireworks for vets on the Coast [Video]

PTSD and fireworks for vets on the Coast

The Fourth of July is a day to celebrate the independence of our nation, a group of people that have fought for this country may associate stress more than fun with the holiday.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Business Booms At Fireworks Stands As Many Make Home July 4th Plans [Video]

Business Booms At Fireworks Stands As Many Make Home July 4th Plans

Business Booms At Fireworks Stands As Many Make Home July 4th Plans

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

The Land Of Artistic Beauty And Racial Inequality: A Study Of US Since 1850 – Analysis

The Land Of Artistic Beauty And Racial Inequality: A Study Of US Since 1850 – Analysis Black Americans have been underrepresented in the nation’s creative industries since the end of slavery. This column argues that the implications of that...
Eurasia Review

More fireworks in Americans' hands for July 4 raises risks

 ATLANTA (AP) — For many Americans, the Fourth of July will be more intimate this year. It also could be riskier. Saturday will be unlike any Independence...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesHindu

Disney’s portrayal of Native Americans ‘leaves a lot to be desired’

 Disney has been criticised for its representations of Native Americans on screen and is facing calls to pay reparations to advocacy groups.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this