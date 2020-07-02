Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans?

Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States



(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections. Coronavirus has killed more than 128,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infection rates are rising in 36 states, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970