|
50 Cent assists with Pop Smoke's legacy
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Pop Smoke's manager, Steven Victor has credited 50 Cent with supporting him through his grief to release the late rapper's work posthumously. Victor, who also serves as senior vice president of artists and repertoire at Universal Music Group,...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
50 Cent American rapper and businessman
50 Cent denies involvement after spoof artist is attacked
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
50 Cent doesn't have a problem with Oprah Winfrey or Gayle King
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Steven Victor
Pop Smoke American rapper and songwriter from New York
Pop Smoke has 'left us something special' with debut albumRadio 1 Newsbeat hears from fans of the rapper as his posthumous album is released.
BBC News
Fans React to Pop Smoke’s Debut Album Cover Designed by Virgil AblohThe countdown for the release of Pop Smoke’s debut album, Shoot for the Stars, has officially begun. His team unveiled the album’s cover art along with..
WorldNews
Universal Music Group American music corporation
Dame Vera Lynn ‘defined the soul of a nation’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Music industry lends its voice to Blackout Tuesday protest
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this