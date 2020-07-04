50 Cent assists with Pop Smoke's legacy

Dame Vera Lynn ‘defined the soul of a nation’



Dame Vera Lynn was an “absolute figurehead of Britain” according to a music industry boss who worked with the late singer. Interview with Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz at Universal Music Group. His comments came after it was announced on Thursday that the singer has died aged 103.

