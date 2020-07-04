Global  

50 Cent assists with Pop Smoke's legacy

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
50 Cent assists with Pop Smoke's legacyPop Smoke's manager, Steven Victor has credited 50 Cent with supporting him through his grief to release the late rapper's work posthumously. Victor, who also serves as senior vice president of artists and repertoire at Universal Music Group,...
Video credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: Pop Smoke’s posthumous album is a work of art, thanks to 50 Cent

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album is a work of art, thanks to 50 Cent 02:18

 50 Cent made sure that the rapper tragically killed five months ago came out with a final work of perfection.

