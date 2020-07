Related videos from verified sources UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic



There has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 10 hours ago 'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition



'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition The late basketball superstar appears on two cover options of 'NBA 2K21,' which drops in September. This past January, Bryant lost his life in.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago COVID-19 pandemic is making Americans more tired than ever, according to study



Six in 10 Americans said they've never felt more tired in their life than right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about the impact the COVID-19.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this