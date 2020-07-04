|
Austrian GP: Formula 1 drivers to wear 'end racism' T-shirts
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Formula 1 drivers are all planning to wear T-shirts saying "End Racism" before Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.
