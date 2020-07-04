Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Growing pains are good': Matthew McConaughey calls on America to reflect, other celebs criticize July 4th holiday

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Some celebrities are speaking out about the July 4 holiday and encouraging people to look at it through a critical lense.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Celebrating America: A different kind of 4th of July holiday this year

Celebrating America: A different kind of 4th of July holiday this year 01:55

 If you're not heading to the high country this 4th of July weekend, you're certainly not alone. Denver7's Jason Grueanuer takes a look at how the holiday looks different this year through the lens of a Fourth of July staple.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey American actor

Matthew McConaughey's 'Uncomfortable Conversation With a Black Man' goes viral [Video]

Matthew McConaughey's 'Uncomfortable Conversation With a Black Man' goes viral

Matthew McConaughey's tough talk with former American footballer Emmanuel Acho on race relations has become an instant hit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Matthew McConaughey vows to 'do better as a white man' [Video]

Matthew McConaughey vows to 'do better as a white man'

Matthew McConaughey has vowed to personally push for "righteous and justifiable" change in society amid the ongoing conversations sparked by the Black Lives Matter protests.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila deliver 110,000 masks to rural Texas hospitals [Video]

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila deliver 110,000 masks to rural Texas hospitals

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila turned delivery drivers to hand out 110,000 masks to rural hospitals in their home state of Texas last week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
Matthew McConaughey calls on U.S. citizens to unite against coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Matthew McConaughey calls on U.S. citizens to unite against coronavirus pandemic

Matthew McConaughey has called on U.S. citizens to unite against the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

5 Facts About the 4th of July [Video]

5 Facts About the 4th of July

5 Facts About the 4th of July 1. The Declaration of Independence wasn't signed on July 4. July 4 was just the day the Continental Congress adopted the finalized document. 2. Massachusetts was the first..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this