Feds: Friend supplied bottles to NYPD fire bomb suspect Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities arrested a man Saturday they say supplied glass bottles to a woman charged with hurling a Molotov cocktail at an occupied New York City police vehicle during unrest after George Floyd’s death. In court papers, prosecutors said Tim Amerman admitted to law enforcement agents that he invited Samantha Shader […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1010 WINS Feds: Catskills man gave bottles to woman who hurled Molotov cocktail at NYPD van https://t.co/I2APFx4SxF https://t.co/ZlKZc4ia2A 20 minutes ago Star World Feds: Friend supplied bottles to NYPD fire bomb suspect https://t.co/U5iAAg6BkC 36 minutes ago