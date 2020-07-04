|
On the country’s birthday, Biden offers hopeful counterpoint to Trump’s message
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Joe Biden on Saturday offered a counterpoint to the dark and defiant Fourth of July message President Donald Trump delivered at Mount Rushmore, striking notes of unity in a video and op-ed released on the nation’s 244th birthday. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee noted that the Founding Fathers were flawed, pointing out that President Thomas […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this