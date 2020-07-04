Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Earl Cameron, pioneering British film actor, dies at 102

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Earl Cameron, who was one of the first Black actors to perform in mainstream British films and played supporting roles to enduring entertainment icons such as James Bond and the title character in “Doctor Who” before appearing in the U.N. thriller “The Interpreter” in his 80s, has died. He was 102. Cameron died Friday, according […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mr Bean look-a-like becomes internet sensation after stranded in Wuhan [Video]

Mr Bean look-a-like becomes internet sensation after stranded in Wuhan

A British Mr Bean look-a-like has become an unlikely internet sensation across Asia with over 400m fans - after getting stranded in Wuhan.Nigel Dixon, 52, got stuck in the city earlier this year while..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Trailblazing Actor Earl Cameron Dead at 102

 Hollywood has lost one of its pioneers. Earl Cameron, the Bermuda-born British actor who famously appeared in roles spanning from Pool of London to Inception,...
E! Online

British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102

 Earl Cameron, who died aged 102, was one of the first black actors to star on screen in 1951.
BBC News

Black British film pioneer Earl Cameron dies

 Earl Cameron, who died aged 102, was one of the first black actors to star on screen in 1951.
BBC News


Tweets about this