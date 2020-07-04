Earl Cameron, pioneering British film actor, dies at 102
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Earl Cameron, who was one of the first Black actors to perform in mainstream British films and played supporting roles to enduring entertainment icons such as James Bond and the title character in “Doctor Who” before appearing in the U.N. thriller “The Interpreter” in his 80s, has died. He was 102. Cameron died Friday, according […]
