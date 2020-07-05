|
Japan floods leave some 20 dead, many in nursing homes
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides that left about 20 people confirmed or presumed dead hampered search and rescue operations on Sunday in southern Japan, including at elderly home facilities where more than a dozen perished and scores are still stranded. Rescue helicopters plucked more people from their homes in […]
