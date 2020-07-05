Global  

Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction

BBC News Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Unlike President Trump, Dr Stephen Hahn says he "can't predict" when a Covid-19 vaccine will arrive.
Stephen Hahn (oncologist) Stephen Hahn (oncologist) American radiation and medical oncologist

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

