Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Ministry announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite early on Monday. It said the "Ofek 16" reconnaissance satellite was launched at 4 a.m. from central Israel into space. It described the Ofek as an "electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities." Shortly after the launch, it said the Ofek

