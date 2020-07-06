Global  

Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite early on Monday. It said the “Ofek 16” reconnaissance satellite was launched at 4 a.m. from central Israel into space. It described the Ofek as an “electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.” Shortly after the launch, it said the Ofek […]
