Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tensions heat up in South China Sea as US makes significant show of force

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Tensions heat up in South China Sea as US makes significant show of forceHong Kong (CNN)For the first time in six years, two US Navy aircraft carriers are in the South China Sea, the latest show of military might from Washington as it pushes back against China's sweeping claim to much of the contested region. The two US carriers arrived in the region as China wrapped up its own set of naval exercises near a disputed island chain, an apparent synchronicity not lost on Beijing's state media, which carried reports boasting of the country's readiness to repel any US attempt to challenge its claims. Operating under the name the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force, the American carriers, the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, "conducted several tactical exercises designed to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: IAF's fighter aircraft carry out air operations near India-China border

Watch: IAF's fighter aircraft carry out air operations near India-China border 01:02

 Amid border tensions between India and China, Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fighter aircraft on July 4 carried out air operations at a forward airbase near India-China border.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong says security law use a ‘tragedy’

 HONG KONG--The top American diplomat in Hong Kong said Monday that it is a “tragedy” to use the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s new national security..
WorldNews

Hong Kong security law: Pro-democracy books pulled from libraries

 Prominent activist Joshua Wong says the measure is "one step away from actual book banning".
BBC News

USA May Go the Opposite Way of China on Facial Recognition: Where Does India Stand?

 With Black Lives Matter protests hitting the streets in USA in light of George Floyd’s murder, questions regarding the use of facial recognition by police..
WorldNews

Democracy activists' books unavailable in Hong Kong libraries after new law

 Shares Books by prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have become unavailable in the Chinese-ruled city's public libraries, days after Beijing introduced..
WorldNews

South China Sea South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan

With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea

 The deployment of an American aircraft carrier and its strike force is often used as a signal to deter adversaries. Deploying two at once is recognized as a..
NYTimes.com

U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills – WSJ

 (Reuters) – The United States is sending two aircraft carriers into the South China Sea at the same time as China is conducting military exercises in the..
WorldNews
Rohingya plight, COVID-19 high on ASEAN summit [Video]

Rohingya plight, COVID-19 high on ASEAN summit

Topics likely to dominate the discussions include the reopening of borders after lockdown, Rohingya refugee crisis and the territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:53Published

United States Navy United States Navy Naval warfare branch of the U.S. Armed Forces

India increases surveillance in Indian Ocean region to track Chinese activities

 The Navy has increased its surveillance missions and beefed up operational deployment in the Indian Ocean region in the wake of India's border standoff with..
IndiaTimes
Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier [Video]

Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

[NFA] In a reversal, the Navy on Friday scrapped its recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier and instead upheld a decision to fire him from his command of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier where he became a hero to his crew. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40Published
U.S. Navy test shows 60% of carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies [Video]

U.S. Navy test shows 60% of carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies

In April, the Navy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started conducting serology tests to look for the presence of specific antibodies that are created by the immune system's attack response to the presence of the virus and remain in the blood for a period of time. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published
US Navy veteran released by Iran arrives in Switzerland [Video]

US Navy veteran released by Iran arrives in Switzerland

Release of Michael White, who had been detained since 2018, comes a day after an Iranian scientist arrived back in Tehran after being freed from a prison in the United States.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

USS Nimitz USS Nimitz Supercarrier of the United States Navy, lead ship of its class


Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

As China asserts its dominance over post-pandemic world, countries unite against Beijing's 'bully tactics'

 Chinese President Xi Jinping has apparently decided that this is the right time to assert dominance and territorial expansionism when the global economies are..
IndiaTimes

Hong Kong needs substantial action from the West, not just words

 (CNN)On the 23rd anniversary of their handover to China on Wednesday, supporters of democracy and independence in Hong Kong could be forgiven for feeling they've..
WorldNews

Ronald Reagan Ronald Reagan 40th President of the United States

Trump Says He Will Create a Statuary Park Honoring ‘American Heroes’

 The executive order includes John Adams, Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr. among those who would be honored. So would Billy Graham, Antonin Scalia and..
NYTimes.com
Trump Announces National Garden [Video]

Trump Announces National Garden

President Donald Trump announced the construction of a "National Garden of American Heroes." The garden is meant to honor iconic figures through history. The executive order on the development listed at least 31 Americans who will be memorialized in a series of statues. The list included... Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin... Billy Graham, Martin Luther King, Jr., Douglas MacArthur.... former President Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, and Betsy Ross.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

President Trump has transformed the federal courts, but John Roberts still leads them

 The president's judicial appointments over 3½ years have moved the federal courts further to the right than any president since Ronald Reagan.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

India-China border: IAF uses attack choppers, fighter jets for surveillance [Video]

India-China border: IAF uses attack choppers, fighter jets for surveillance

Indian Air Force was seen carrying out surveillance near the India-China border. Fighter aircraft like Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiG-29, and attack helicopters like Apache, were seen operating at an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
IAF ready for challenges near India-China border [Video]

IAF ready for challenges near India-China border

Amid India-China border tensions, Indian Air Force personnel stated that they are ready in all aspects to undertake any operational tasks. A squadron leader of Indian Air Force at a forward airbase..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:43Published
Watch: IAF Apache attack helicopter carrying out air operations near India-China border [Video]

Watch: IAF Apache attack helicopter carrying out air operations near India-China border

Amid border tensions between India and China, Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter at a forward airbase on July 04 carried out air operations near India-China border.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this

CNMNewz

CNMnewz W/Otis Dean President Trump Has Transformed the Federal Courts, But John Roberts Still Leads Them https://t.co/HhBBxZOByT 3 days ago

JudyBoc

Judy Bockel President Trump has transformed the federal courts, but John Roberts still leads them . https://t.co/gaZDCMVyd0 4 days ago

howappealing

Howard Bashman “President Trump has transformed the federal courts, but John Roberts still leads them”: Richard Wolf of USA Today… https://t.co/PfSCWBeJQe 4 days ago

RightSpeaknet

RIGHT SPEAK RIGHT SPEAK: President Trump Has Transformed the Federal Courts, But John Roberts Still Leads Them https://t.co/XHWDKmzU5I 4 days ago

leslaikatz

les lai katz President Trump has transformed the federal courts, but John Roberts still leads them https://t.co/43MyoSos2l via @USATODAY 4 days ago

SleihySusan

Susan Leihy President Trump has transformed the federal courts, but John Roberts still leads them https://t.co/rNPn4Y6p16 5 days ago

BEVHOWARD40

Beverly A Howard🌊🌊 President Trump has transformed the federal courts, but John Roberts still leads them https://t.co/fFRZZYdYfx 5 days ago

IslandReader1

IslandReader1 President Trump has transformed the federal courts, but John Roberts still leads them https://t.co/CJsjrJ0mYb 5 days ago