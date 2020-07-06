Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Bayonne attack: Bus driver left brain dead after 'dispute over face masks'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Bayonne attack: Bus driver left brain dead after 'dispute over face masks'
Monday, 6 July 2020 (
21 minutes ago
)
1
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Bayonne: Bus driver left brain dead after 'attacked over face masks'
The driver in France was set upon by people who had no tickets and refused to wear face masks.
BBC News
3 hours ago
Bayonne: Bus driver left brain dead after 'face mask attack'
The driver in France was set upon by people who had no tickets and refused to wear face masks.
BBC News
4 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Paris
Louvre
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Florida
Nick Cordero
Independence Day
Lionel Messi
Premier League
Ennio Morricone
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Xi Jinping
Dakota Access
Frederick Douglass
Tropical Storm Edouard
Ennio Morricone Dies
Kuwait
WORTH WATCHING
Kanye West confirms run for U.S. President in tweet
Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election
Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus complications aged 41
Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations