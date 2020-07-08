Global  

Bus driver in France brutally attacked after refusing passengers who didn't wear masks: reports

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A French bus driver was declared brain dead Monday after he was attacked by several people he refused to let aboard because they were not wearing face masks, according to media reports. 
 Bus drivers in southwest France are refusing to work after one of their own was violently attacked while on the job Sunday night. Newser reports the driver, a man in his 50s, was attacked by a group of passengers in Bayonne. He suffered severe head injuries after he reportedly refused to let them...

