Bus driver in France brutally attacked after refusing passengers who didn't wear masks: reports

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former CTA Bus Driver Charged With Body Slamming Man In Incident Caught On Video



A former CTA bus driver has been charged with aggravated battery, after he was caught on video picking a man up and slamming him to the pavement last month on the South Side. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:29 Published 1 day ago Pinellas County requiring masks on public buses



The bus system in Pinellas County is the first in the Tampa Bay area to require all drivers and passengers to wear protective masks. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago English listening tests played on bus for high school senior students to practise in China



English listening tests were played on a bus for the final-year students to practise before the university entrance exam in China. In the video, filmed in the city of Jinan in Shandong Province on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:54 Published on May 27, 2020

Tweets about this