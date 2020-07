Jonathan Sackler, co-owner of Purdue Pharma, dies Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Sackler, one of the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, has died, the company confirmed. Sackler died June 30, according to a court filing. He was 65. He was the son of Raymond Sackler, one the brothers who bought drug company Purdue Frederick in 1952, and served as an executive […] 👓 View full article

