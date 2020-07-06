Global  

France: Macron ousts interior minister after police protests

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron ousted his interior minister as part of a government shakeup Monday after protests against police brutality. The reshuffle is aimed at shifting the government’s focus to post-virus economic recovery in the last two years of Macron’s term. Former budget minister Gerald Darmanin was named to replace Christophe Castaner, […]
 President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to reinvent his administration and win back voters. Soraya Ali reports.

French interior minister sacked after backlash over handling of anti-racism protests

