Spencer Cox wins Republican primary in Utah governor’s race Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Spencer Cox won the Republican nomination for Utah governor on Monday, as the lieutenant governor successfully staved off a comeback attempt by former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. Cox’s primary win gives him a heavy advantage in the conservative state’s general election in November. The four-way race came down to […] 👓 View full article

