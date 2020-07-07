Global  

Spencer Cox Wins Utah’s G.O.P. Primary for Governor, Beating Jon Huntsman

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Mr. Cox, the state’s lieutenant governor, is expected to win the general election as well. He had the endorsement of Gov. Gary Herbert, who rose to his office after Mr. Huntsman left it.
Tyson Brummett, former Phillies pitcher, killed after plane he was piloting crashes in Utah

 Tyson Brummett, a former pitcher for the Phillies, died along with three others Friday morning when the plane he was piloting crashed in Utah.
USATODAY.com

For nearly 160 years, St. George has been known as Utah's 'Dixie.' The name is all over the city. Is it time to change?

 The word "Dixie" is everywhere in St. George, Utah. The controversy over its Confederate ties is back in the public eye — but it's not a new debate.
USATODAY.com

Utah reinstates defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley after investigation into racist language

 Morgan Scalley will remain with Utah as defensive coordinator but will have his pay cut in 2020 and no longer will be the head coach in waiting.
USATODAY.com

GOP Sen. Grassley: Congress may override Trump veto on removing Confederate names from military bases

 Sen. Chuck Grassley, a staunch Trump ally, said Congress would "probably override" a Trump veto on removing Confederate names from military bases.
USATODAY.com
Weekly $600 Benefit Ends July 31 Unless Congress Can Agree [Video]

Weekly $600 Benefit Ends July 31 Unless Congress Can Agree

Reuters Congress approved a $600 unemployment bonus on top of state payments as part of its coronavirus relief efforts in March. Those weekly payments are set to expire on July 31, and there's no consensus from lawmakers about extending them. Republicans, who oppose extending the bonus, have floated the idea of a "return to work" bonus instead of extending jobless benefits.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Trump’s bluster doesn’t beat a virus, calm a restive nation

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Not long after noon on Feb. 6, President Donald Trump strode into the elegant East Room of the White House. The night before, his impeachment..
WorldNews

A Trump-Backed Senate Candidate’s Hedge Fund Disaster

 Tommy Tuberville, the football coach and leading Republican vying to take on Senator Doug Jones in Alabama, had a tumultuous foray into finance.
NYTimes.com

Jon Huntsman Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Jon Huntsman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Utah governor and current gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. reported on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published

