Spencer Cox Wins Utah’s G.O.P. Primary for Governor, Beating Jon Huntsman
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Mr. Cox, the state’s lieutenant governor, is expected to win the general election as well. He had the endorsement of Gov. Gary Herbert, who rose to his office after Mr. Huntsman left it.
