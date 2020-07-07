Spencer Cox Wins Utah’s G.O.P. Primary for Governor, Beating Jon Huntsman

Weekly $600 Benefit Ends July 31 Unless Congress Can Agree



Reuters Congress approved a $600 unemployment bonus on top of state payments as part of its coronavirus relief efforts in March. Those weekly payments are set to expire on July 31, and there's no consensus from lawmakers about extending them. Republicans, who oppose extending the bonus, have floated the idea of a "return to work" bonus instead of extending jobless benefits.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970