Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Comedian Rickey Smiley reveals teen daughter was shot three times in Houston, she suffers nerve damage

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Rickey Smiley said his daughter Aaryn, 19, was shot three times over the July 4 weekend in Houston. She spoke from recovery in the hospital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rickey Smiley Rickey Smiley American actor


Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

India blacklists Pakistani organiser of Bollywood events in Houston

 The matter was raised by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale from Mumbai south-central constituency.
DNA

Houston hospitals criticized for ICU reporting

 A change in how Houston area hospitals report intensive care unit capacity during the coronavirus pandemic has drawn criticism from the top two locally elected..
USATODAY.com
Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains [Video]

Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains

Houston native Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Ft. Hood on April 22nd. Following her disappearance, investigators found her keys and ID cards in the armory where she worked on that same day. Democratic House Rep. Sylvia García represents Guillen's district. She said last week that the Army believed "that there is foul play involved." Now, Business Insider reports police have found unidentified partial human remains in their search for Guillen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Houston Moves to ‘Severe’ Covid Warning. Will Enough People Listen?

 In Texas’ most populous county, officials are again urging people to stay home, saying this flood of cases will be worse than the last one.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gym-loving eight-year old trains five times a week and can lift the weight of a toddler [Video]

Gym-loving eight-year old trains five times a week and can lift the weight of a toddler

Pint-sized powerhouse Kymani Bartlett is just eight years old, but can already lift 15kg - or 2st 3lb - the same weight as a child of three. The Australian youngster enjoys gymnastics, netball and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital [Video]

Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital

This is the heart-warming moment a four-year-old boy and his father were reunited with their family after spending seven weeks in hospital for cancer treatment.James Stephenson, 32, had been isolating..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Houston Association of Realtors replaces term “master”

 The Houston Association of Realtors announced it will stop using the term “master” when describing bedrooms or bathrooms via its multiple listing...
HousingWire

Coronavirus headlines: HFD strained; Ranking Covid-19 risk; Outdoor gatherings restricted

 The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. With hundreds of firefighters in quarantine, HFD is running on empty as pandemic surge...
bizjournals

Comedian Rickey Smiley reveals teen daughter was shot three times in Houston, she suffers nerve damage

 Rickey Smiley said his daughter Aaryn, 19, was shot three times over the July 4 weekend in Houston. She spoke from recovery in the hospital.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this