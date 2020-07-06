|
Comedian Rickey Smiley reveals teen daughter was shot three times in Houston, she suffers nerve damage
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Rickey Smiley said his daughter Aaryn, 19, was shot three times over the July 4 weekend in Houston. She spoke from recovery in the hospital.
