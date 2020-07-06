Comedian Rickey Smiley reveals teen daughter was shot three times in Houston, she suffers nerve damage

Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains



Houston native Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Ft. Hood on April 22nd. Following her disappearance, investigators found her keys and ID cards in the armory where she worked on that same day. Democratic House Rep. Sylvia García represents Guillen's district. She said last week that the Army believed "that there is foul play involved." Now, Business Insider reports police have found unidentified partial human remains in their search for Guillen.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970