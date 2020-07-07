|
Australia warns citizens of 'arbitrary detention' risk in China
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has warned its citizens they may be at risk of arbitrary detention in China, in an updated travel advisory. The travel advice for China on Australia's Smart Traveller website includes the warning, "Authorities have detained foreigners because they're...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
77-year-old wartime diary reunited with family after being found on shop floor
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Thousands march in peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies in Sydney, NewcastleSunday saw the latest round of Black Lives Matter protests in Australia take place.
SBS
International arrivals capped in Sydney as travellers avoid Victoria, QueenslandInternational arrivals in Sydney are being capped in a bid to ensure hotel quarantining isn't overwhelmed by travellers diverting from Victoria and Queensland.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this