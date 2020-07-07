Australia warns citizens of 'arbitrary detention' risk in China

Nene RT @SBSNews: International arrivals in Sydney are being capped in a bid to ensure hotel quarantining isn't overwhelmed by travellers divert… 2 days ago MLo @MarthaThomas20 No international flights into Melbourne. Diverted to Sydney. NSW has capped arrivals at 450. Heavy… https://t.co/VzXsW82YIo 2 days ago Blackdingo1 RT @JackieHeg: International arrivals capped at Sydney Airport to ease quarantine demands https://t.co/NFrwz75PJR 3 days ago JayemH International arrivals capped at Sydney Airport to ease quarantine demands https://t.co/NFrwz75PJR 3 days ago NaØmiD @amrdnvc @stubby70 Yep I don’t want them coming here either. But we have 2 weeks mandatory quarantine on arrival an… https://t.co/H6DPxHp7ix 3 days ago RealityPartyAustralia Dumb Australian politics. 24 hour testing and move on. Keep destroying Our businesses and we will see you in court… https://t.co/angpbMp770 3 days ago Sully.27 RT @abcnews: International arrivals capped at Sydney Airport to ease quarantine demands https://t.co/LcK4TRv239 3 days ago Daiana Buresova RT @MelissaSweetDr: International arrivals capped at Sydney Airport to ease quarantine demands https://t.co/rWI6GTaOvX 3 days ago