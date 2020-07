In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday. The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks, but said that the system’s 26 universities couldn’t mandate face coverings for their […] 👓 View full article

