The Latest: Israel can bypass parliament on virus decisions Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

JERUSALEM — The Israeli parliament has passed an emergency bill allowing the government to bypass it in making immediate decisions on combating a renewed outbreak of the coronavirus.



Parliament voted early Tuesday to sidestep its own committees so that government decisions could go into immediate effect. The argument was quick implementation was essential given the fast-spreading nature of the virus. But some opposition lawmakers decried the sidelining of the legislature, saying it marked another step in undermining the foundations of Israeli democracy.



It comes a day after the government reimposed new restrictions on the public to quell spread of the virus. Gatherings have been limited and reception halls, restaurants, bars, theaters, fitness centers and pools were ordered to shut down again.



Just weeks ago, Israel appeared to have contained its initial outbreak after imposing strict measures early on during a first wave of infections. But after reporting just a handful of new cases a day in early May, it has experienced a steady uptick in cases following an easing of restrictions. Currently, Israel is reporting upward of 1,000 new cases a day, higher than its peak during the previous wave.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Australia's second-largest city foils nation’s pandemic success



— Coronavirus slams Poland’s already-troubled coal industry



— British pilot to leave Vietnam for home after virus recovery



— In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks



___



Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s confirmed... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this