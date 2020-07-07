|
Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in Melbourne
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Australia has been among the world's most successful countries in containing its coronavirus outbreak – with the exception of Melbourne. The south-eastern state of Victoria had some of the nation's toughest pandemic measures and was among the most reluctant to lift its restrictions when the worst of the outbreak seemed to have passed. But as most of the country emerges from pandemic restrictions, the virus has resumed spreading at an alarming rate in Victoria's capital, and the nation's second-largest city.
