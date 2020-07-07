Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in Melbourne

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in MelbourneAustralia has been among the world's most successful countries in containing its coronavirus outbreak – with the exception of Melbourne. The south-eastern state of Victoria had some of the nation's toughest pandemic measures and was among the most reluctant to lift its restrictions when the worst of the outbreak seemed to have passed. But as most of the country emerges from pandemic restrictions, the virus has resumed spreading at an alarming rate in Victoria's capital, and the nation's second-largest city. 93 PHOTOS Coronavirus across the globe See Gallery Coronavirus across the globe Serbian army soldiers prepare a makeshift field hospital to accommodate patients infected by COVID-19...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown [Video]

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown

Starting on Wednesday, millions of Melbourne residents are going back into lockdown due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published

Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne returns to lockdown as cases surge

 Five million residents of the Australian city are again told to stay at home, as state borders close.
BBC News

Coronavirus updates: Melbourne tower block lockdown 'like being in prison'

 A resident of a Melbourne tower block that was put into complete lockdown says they had no notice.
BBC News

A look inside Melbourne's new field hospital

 A 30-bed field hospital has been set up at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Flemington to treat residents from the public housing towers.
SBS

Related news from verified sources

Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in Melbourne

Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in Melbourne Australia has been among the world's most successful countries in containing its coronavirus outbreak – with the exception of Melbourne. The south-eastern...
WorldNews


Tweets about this