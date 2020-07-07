Global  

DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Anything less, she says, would fail students and taxpayers. DeVos made the comments during a call with governors as the Trump […]
