DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Anything less, she says, would fail students and taxpayers. DeVos made the comments during a call with governors as the Trump […] 👓 View full article

