What is the population of Australia and how many will be in lockdown in Melbourne?

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
What is the population of Australia and how many will be in lockdown in Melbourne?Melbourne will be in lockdown for six weeks (Picture: Getty Images) People who live in the Australian city of Melbourne have been told to stay home for six weeks, in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lockdown after the state saw 191 new infections in 24 hours – the highest daily number since the pandemic began. This is also significantly more than other Australian states and territories, which...
Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in Melbourne

 Australia has been among the world's most successful countries in containing its coronavirus outbreak – with the exception of Melbourne. The south-eastern..
Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown [Video]

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown

Starting on Wednesday, millions of Melbourne residents are going back into lockdown due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne returns to lockdown as cases surge

 Five million residents of the Australian city are again told to stay at home, as state borders close.
Coronavirus updates: Melbourne tower block lockdown 'like being in prison'

 A resident of a Melbourne tower block that was put into complete lockdown says they had no notice.
Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and health officials are speaking live with a COVID-19 update at 3.15pm (AEST). There has been another coronavirus surge in..
Australia to seal off 6.6 million people in virus-hit state as outbreak worsens

 (CNN)Australia will isolate 6.6 million people in the state of Victoria from the rest of the nation at midnight on Tuesday, as authorities take drastic action to..
Victoria announces rent support for locked-down public housing tenants

 The affected public housing tenants will not be charged rent for the next two weeks, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says.
Concern for vulnerable residents in Melbourne public housing towers in 'hard lockdown' as coronavirus spreads

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the concern is that the "virus can spread like wildfire" in large apartment blocks that have now emerged as new clusters in..
