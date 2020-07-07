'Melania and Me': Former Melania Trump confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's tell-all due Sept. 1

Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change
President Trump on Monday reacted to the news that Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson’s name from its policy school due to the former president’s promotion of “racist thinking and..
New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House
There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump. According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona. The book is called The Art..
Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron were rushed to a secure bunker last Friday. The first family was taken to the safe space after protesters breached temporary..