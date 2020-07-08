Global  

'Significant spread' of coronavirus would shut down NBA - commissioner Silver

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A "significant spread" of coronavirus would cause the NBA season to be shut down for a second time, according to commissioner Adam Silver.
