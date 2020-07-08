'Significant spread' of coronavirus would shut down NBA - commissioner Silver

As the NBA enters its resumed season beginning July 30, life will be a little different for coaches - with no fans, fewer assistants and other duties.

Several players have expressed concerns about being isolated in the NBA's campus bubble environment for up to 2-3 months.

Big man Dwight Howard will in fact be joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the restart of the NBA season in Orlando.

Some around the NBA are on board with the plan but still have doubts. Which begs the question: Is it truly worth it to resume the NBA season?

NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart the season on July 31, the Athletic reports

Shannon Sharpe: Adam Silver has been most accommodating commissioner in the history of sports



When asked whether the NBA would allow players to kneel, commissioner Adam Silver said quote, "We've had a rule on our books that goes back to the early 80s, that precedes even David Stern's tenure as.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:44 Published 1 week ago

Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving & Avery Bradley are pushing the NBA in the right direction



NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that "A central goal” of restarting the season is providing a platform for social justice issues. Many believe this is in response to efforts from players like.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:22 Published 3 weeks ago