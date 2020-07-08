|
San Francisco lawmaker introduces CAREN Act to crack down on racially-motivated 911 calls
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A San Francisco lawmaker proposed an ordinance that would make discriminatory 911 calls illegal and allow victims to sue for damages up to $1,000.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US
San Francisco delays return of bars, indoor diningSan Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday that a planned July 13 date to resume indoor dining at restaurants and outdoor service at bars will be..
USATODAY.com
49ers' Solomon Thomas gifts dad brand new TeslaSan Francisco 49er Solomon Thomas' dad hasn't had a new car in over a decade. His son thought it was time to change that.
USATODAY.com
California has 5 of the top 20 most gentrified US cities, topped by San Francisco-Oakland, study shows. Here's the list.A new study ranked the 20 most gentrified U.S. cities during a five-year period ending in 2017, with San Francisco-Oakland at No. 1. Here's the list.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this