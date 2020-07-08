J.K. Rowling signs letter warning over free speech after trans row Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Author J.K. Rowling has joined 150 high-profile figures on an Author J.K. Rowling has joined 150 high-profile figures on an open letter warning that free speech is under threat due an “intolerance of opposing views,” after coming under attack for her comments about transgender issues. The “Harry Potter” writer, who has been accused of transphobia by LGBT+ activists for likening hormone treatment to gay conversion therapy and saying only women menstruate, joined 150 academics, artists and writers... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 9 hours ago JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech 01:00 JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant climate” for free speech. The 150 high-profile signatories say recent protests for racial and social justice are a “needed reckoning” but... You Might Like

Tweets about this