Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bidKanye West has given more details about the policy platform he will adopt in his bid to become US president in November, declaring himself anti-abortion, sceptical about a Covid-19 vaccine and keen to return “fear and love of God” to education. In an interview with Forbes , he announced that he...
Video credit: THR News - Published
Kanye West Says He's Running for President, Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan | THR News

Kanye West announced on the Fourth of July that he plans to run for president in 2020.

 Kanye West announced on the Fourth of July that he plans to run for president in 2020.

Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic candidate Joe Biden. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," West told Forbes. He said that though he no longer supports President Donald Trump, he would not run against him as a Republican.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
West Reveals Elon Musk Is Advising Him On His Campaign

West Reveals Elon Musk Is Advising Him On His Campaign

On July 4th, Kanye West announced he wants to run for president. In an interview with Forbes published Wednesday, West said he is being advised by Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk. According to Business Insider, West's remarks seem to be backed up by recent remarks. On Twitter, Musk commented on West's July 4 announcement: "You have my full support!" The two also appeared together in a photo published by West on July 1.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Kanye West No Longer Supports Donald Trump

Kanye West No Longer Supports Donald Trump

Kanye West no longer supports President Donald Trump. West gave a four-hour interview to Forbes magazine Tuesday. West has been widely criticized because of his support of President Donald Trump. He told Forbes he's lost faith in Trump. "It looks like one big mess to me. I don't like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker." West's comments come after he announced he is running for president himself. He missed deadlines in several states to actually get on the ballot.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published
Pandemic loan gave Kanye's Yeezy company millions of dollars

Pandemic loan gave Kanye's Yeezy company millions of dollars

The news comes days after the rapper announced he would run for president in 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Forbes American business magazine

Dwayne Johnson bumps Kylie Jenner from Instagram rich list following Forbes allegations

Dwayne Johnson bumps Kylie Jenner from Instagram rich list following Forbes allegations

Dwayne Johnson has overtaken Kylie Jenner on the Instagram rich list - after Forbes magazine revoked her billionaire title.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E

Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E

Terry Crews joined Don Lemon on CNN to talk about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, Halle Berry backs out of transgender role in an untitled film and Anthony Anderson talks..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:44Published
Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars

Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars

Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars The news comes days after the rapper announced he would run for president in 2020. Kanye West, via Twitter The Small Business Administration..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
Kanye West's Relationship With Trump and 2020 Presidential Run, Explained

Kanye West's Relationship With Trump and 2020 Presidential Run, Explained

Kanye West's Relationship With Trump and 2020 Presidential Run, Explained

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published

Kanye West says he is anti-abortion and anti-vaccination in presidential bid

 Kanye West has said he is anti-abortion, anti-vaccination and pro-school prayer as he offered more details about his plans to run for president.
Belfast Telegraph


