Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

has given more details about the policy platform he will adopt in his bid to become US president in November, declaring himself anti-abortion, sceptical about a Covid-19 vaccine and keen to return “fear and love of God” to education. In an interview with Kanye West has given more details about the policy platform he will adopt in his bid to become US president in November, declaring himself anti-abortion, sceptical about a Covid-19 vaccine and keen to return “fear and love of God” to education. In an interview with Forbes , he announced that he... 👓 View full article

