Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Kanye West has given more details about the policy platform he will adopt in his bid to become US president in November, declaring himself anti-abortion, sceptical about a Covid-19 vaccine and keen to return “fear and love of God” to education. In an interview with Forbes , he announced that he...
