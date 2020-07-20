Kanye West Holds South Carolina Rally, Appears Ill Throughout Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The rapper spoke about abortion, pornography, and Harriet Tubman...



*Kanye West* held a Presidential rally in South Carolina last night (July 19th).



The rapper seemingly intends to run for President in 2020, *recently informing Forbes* he would run under the Birthday Party ticket.



Holding his first rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, the rapper made a number of controversial claims, but also appeared ill and emotional throughout.



Discussing abortion he revealed that his father didn't want his mother to continue her pregnancy - *Donda West's decision*, he said, enabled his life to come into being.



Breaking down in tears when discussing this, he also railed against the use of pornography, and returned to the subject of slavery.



Mentioning anti-slavery campaigner Harriet Tubman, Kanye said she “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”



The remark sparked criticism from the crowd, with one heckler being ejected.







Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over. pic.twitter.com/nNqjUp03mu



— Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 19, 2020



There is still widespread confusion over whether Kanye West is even able to run for President - he's missed the date to supply vital paperwork, while Elon Musk has distanced himself from his initial role as adviser.



