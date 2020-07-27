Global  
 

Kim Kardashian Visits Kanye West in Wyoming

TMZ.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are together for the first time since the disastrous campaign rally in South Carolina a week ago, and their first outing was ... Wendy's!!! Kim flew to Cody, WY Monday ... this after weeks of back and forth where she…
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian 01:29

 Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian On Saturday, West went to a hospital for anxiety but chose not to stay because of how many people were there. According to TMZ, West then had EMTs come out to his Wyoming ranch to check his vitals. The EMTs left shortly after reportedly...

