Kim Kardashian is 'Moving Towards a Divorce,' But is Still 'Torn,' Source Says Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s future together is still up in the air. The 39-year-old reality star flew to Cody, Wyoming on Monday (July 27) to see the 43-year-old rapper for the first time “in weeks” after he reportedly refused to see her. In photos from her trip, Kim can be seen crying while having [...] 👓 View full article