Kardashian Source Speaks Out About Kanye West's Abortion Confession & His Mention of a Possible Kim Kardashian Divorce

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion



Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33 Published 2 minutes ago Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally



Kanye West has been urged to seek "serious help" following his outburst on slavery and abortion at his first presidential rally yesterday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 47 minutes ago Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event



Kanye West is running for President. West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate. Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:58 Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this JustJared.com A Kardashian family source is speaking out about Kanye West's confession that they considered terminating Kim Karda… https://t.co/W87rcRaIcZ 44 minutes ago