Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kardashian Source Speaks Out About Kanye West's Abortion Confession & His Mention of a Possible Kim Kardashian Divorce

Just Jared Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A source is speaking out about how the Kardashians feel about Kanye West‘s viral confessions he made during a campaign rally in South Carolina. During his speech, Kanye revealed that he and Kim Kardashian considered terminating their first pregnancy. “My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter 00:46

 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first pregnancy, the rapper revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion [Video]

Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion

Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally [Video]

Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally

Kanye West has been urged to seek "serious help" following his outburst on slavery and abortion at his first presidential rally yesterday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event [Video]

Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event

Kanye West is running for President. West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate. Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com A Kardashian family source is speaking out about Kanye West's confession that they considered terminating Kim Karda… https://t.co/W87rcRaIcZ 44 minutes ago