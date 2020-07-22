Kanye West calls Kris Jenner 'Kris Jong Un,' accuses wife, mother-in-law of 'white supremacy' Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )





His wife Kim Kardashian has not commented on her husband’s accusations and hasn’t responded to growing public concern around the state of his mental health.



In tweets posted early Wednesday morning, West said he had been trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian, after she allegedly met rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel for discussions on prison reform. Neither Kardashian nor Meek Mill have commented on the allegations, or made reference to a hotel meeting. According to the Daily Mail , Mill had hailed Kardashian for ‘doing a lot of good work’ on prison reform last year and in November 2018 both celebrities attended a Criminal Justice Reform summit in Los Angeles, which was held at the Jeremy Hotel, not the Waldorf.



“Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line,” West added in his tweets, which have since been deleted.



West also stated that “they tried to fly in with doctors to 51/50 me,” believed to be a reference to his family allegedly attempting to have him treated for mental illness. The tweets followed other social media allegations he made on Sunday, alleging that “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out.” That outburst came after West’s appearance at his first presidential rally in South Carolina on the same day. West announced his would-be candidacy in recent days, saying he will run under the banner of the Birthday Party.







In case you missed Kanye West’s tweets. Now deleted 🤥pic.twitter.com/48PR2yLQAc



— Kojo Prempeh 👤👨🏽‍💻 (@Mr_Anane_) July 22, 2020



In a separate tweet posted Wednesday morning, West stated that “Kim and Kris put out a statement” without his approval. “That’s not a wife should do,” he wrote, before adding the words: “white supremacy.” The Daily Mail reported that the tweets disappeared within half an hour of their posting, but not before West signed off with “says the future president.”



In 2018, Kardashian and West disclosed that West had been diagnosed wth



Newsweek reported that West shared screenshots of his text messages with Kris Jenner, in which he asked her if she’s still avoiding his calls. “This is Ye. You wanna talk? Or go to war?,” one of the messages allegedly read. Rapper Kanye West went on his second Twitter rampage of the week on Wednesday, likening his mother-in-law to North Korean dictator Kim Jung-un, and saying he was attempting to divorce his wife. He accused both women of white supremacy.His wife Kim Kardashian has not commented on her husband’s accusations and hasn’t responded to growing public concern around the state of his mental health.In tweets posted early Wednesday morning, West said he had been trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian, after she allegedly met rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel for discussions on prison reform. Neither Kardashian nor Meek Mill have commented on the allegations, or made reference to a hotel meeting. According to the Daily Mail , Mill had hailed Kardashian for ‘doing a lot of good work’ on prison reform last year and in November 2018 both celebrities attended a Criminal Justice Reform summit in Los Angeles, which was held at the Jeremy Hotel, not the Waldorf.“Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line,” West added in his tweets, which have since been deleted.West also stated that “they tried to fly in with doctors to 51/50 me,” believed to be a reference to his family allegedly attempting to have him treated for mental illness. The tweets followed other social media allegations he made on Sunday, alleging that “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out.” That outburst came after West’s appearance at his first presidential rally in South Carolina on the same day. West announced his would-be candidacy in recent days, saying he will run under the banner of the Birthday Party.In case you missed Kanye West’s tweets. Now deleted 🤥pic.twitter.com/48PR2yLQAc— Kojo Prempeh 👤👨🏽‍💻 (@Mr_Anane_) July 22, 2020In a separate tweet posted Wednesday morning, West stated that “Kim and Kris put out a statement” without his approval. “That’s not a wife should do,” he wrote, before adding the words: “white supremacy.” The Daily Mail reported that the tweets disappeared within half an hour of their posting, but not before West signed off with “says the future president.”In 2018, Kardashian and West disclosed that West had been diagnosed wth bipolar disorder . Several media reports claim that the Kardashian family are worried that his latest antics may be a result of a current episode. TMZ reported that a source close to the family said that they have been trying to get him help but “don’t know what to do” as West is “clearly not receptive to getting help.”Newsweek reported that West shared screenshots of his text messages with Kris Jenner, in which he asked her if she’s still avoiding his calls. “This is Ye. You wanna talk? Or go to war?,” one of the messages allegedly read. 👓 View full article

