Kanye West issues public apology to wife Kim Kardashian following Twitter rant Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

American rapper Kanye West issued an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter on Saturday -- the same social media platform where he announced plans to divorce her just days before.



According to Fox News, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover... 👓 View full article

