1 officer charged in George Floyd death seeks case dismissal

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death is asking to have his case dismissed. An attorney for Thomas Lane said in court papers made public Wednesday that the case against his client should be dismissed for lack of probable cause. As part of his court filing, attorney Earl […]
