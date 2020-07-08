Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Officer's lawyer seeks dismissal of George Floyd murder charges

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Defence lawyer for Minneapolis police officer accused of aiding and abetting Floyd's murder seeks dismissal of US case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Casino Patron Swarmed by Security Guards

Casino Patron Swarmed by Security Guards 02:38

 Occurred on June 26, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Info from Licensor: "Witnessed a white man at Binion's casino in Las Vegas on Friday, June 26,2020 arguing with a black man over a poker machine at the bar. Security comes and ends up tackling the white man to the ground while trying to detain him...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former officer charged in Floyd's death files motion [Video]

Former officer charged in Floyd's death files motion

One of the 4 former officers charged in the death of George Floyd has filed a motion to dismiss the case against him. Thomas Lane's attorney says he was not aware former officer Derek Chauvin was..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Legal Expert Discusses George Floyd Officer’s Motion To Dismiss [Video]

Legal Expert Discusses George Floyd Officer’s Motion To Dismiss

A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is asking the judge to dismiss the case against him before it goes to trial, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:25).WCCO 4 News At 10 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:25Published
George Floyd Case: Ex-Officer Lane’s Defense Files For Charges To Be Dismissed; Releases Transcripts Of 2 Body-Worn Cameras [Video]

George Floyd Case: Ex-Officer Lane’s Defense Files For Charges To Be Dismissed; Releases Transcripts Of 2 Body-Worn Cameras

One of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking to have his case dismissed, Kate Raddatz reports (2:23).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Thomas Lane, former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd's legs, seeks dismissal of charges

 An attorney for former Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane said in a court filing that Lane twice asked if George Floyd should be rolled on his side.  
USATODAY.com

Officer charged in George Floyd's death files to dismiss charges

 Lane has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.
CBS News


Tweets about this