Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cunningham says Boynton key reason he stayed at Oklahoma St

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton kept star recruit Cade Cunningham from leaving the program, in part, because he was willing to lose him. Cunningham, one of the nation’s top basketball recruits, has chose to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason. Cunningham was impressed with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cade Cunningham affirms commitment to Oklahoma State despite NCAA's postseason ban [Video]

Cade Cunningham affirms commitment to Oklahoma State despite NCAA's postseason ban

Cade Cunningham affirms commitment to Oklahoma State despite NCAA's postseason ban

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this