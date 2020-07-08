Cunningham says Boynton key reason he stayed at Oklahoma St Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton kept star recruit Cade Cunningham from leaving the program, in part, because he was willing to lose him. Cunningham, one of the nation’s top basketball recruits, has chose to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason. Cunningham was impressed with […] 👓 View full article

