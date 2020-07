Malka Leifer's defence appeals ruling she is fit for extradition to Australia to face child abuse charges Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Accused child abuser Malka Leifer has appealed an Israeli court ruling that she is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, which is likely to further delay her extradition to Australia. 👓 View full article

