U.S. Senator calls on college conferences to follow Ivy League in not having football this fall
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.,called the Ivy League's decision to not play football this fall "absolutely right on moral and health grounds."
