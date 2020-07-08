Global  

U.S. Senator calls on college conferences to follow Ivy League in not having football this fall

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.,called the Ivy League's decision to not play football this fall "absolutely right on moral and health grounds."
