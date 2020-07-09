Global  

Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the president has fought hard to keep private. The high-stakes dispute, which could be resolved Thursday, tests the balance of power between the White House and […]
