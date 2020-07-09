|
Naya Rivera search, Trump's tax returns, Berman's testimony: 5 things to know Thursday
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The search for actress Naya Rivera will resume, The Supreme Court decision on Trump's tax returns is expected and more news to start your Thursday.
Search for Naya Rivera continues: Authorities use sonar to navigate murky watersAuthorities have shared the methods by which they are searching for actress Naya Rivera who is presumed dead after disappearing from a rented boat.
USATODAY.com
Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footageTwo days since the disappearance of actor Naya Rivera, the search continues at Lake Piru with no sign of the star in sight. Authorities have now released..
WorldNews
Naya Rivera's disappearance is a hard reminder(CNN)Actress Naya Rivera, perhaps best known for her turn as Santana Lopez on the campy Fox dramedy "Glee," was presumed dead on Thursday after disappearing at a..
WorldNews
Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Officials seek 'closure' for family in Rivera searchAuthorities renewed the search Friday for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her..
USATODAY.com
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published
Trump publicly dons mask for first time
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
