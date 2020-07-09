Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera search, Trump's tax returns, Berman's testimony: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The search for actress Naya Rivera will resume, The Supreme Court decision on Trump's tax returns is expected and more news to start your Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera

Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera 00:30

 Search efforts are underway for Glee actress Naya Rivera, reported missing in Southern California. She is tragically presumed dead after a boating incident at Lake Piru. Her 4 year old was found on the boat alone.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Search for Naya Rivera continues: Authorities use sonar to navigate murky waters

 Authorities have shared the methods by which they are searching for actress Naya Rivera who is presumed dead after disappearing from a rented boat.
USATODAY.com

Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footage

 Two days since the disappearance of actor Naya Rivera, the search continues at Lake Piru with no sign of the star in sight. Authorities have now released..
WorldNews

Naya Rivera's disappearance is a hard reminder

 (CNN)Actress Naya Rivera, perhaps best known for her turn as Santana Lopez on the campy Fox dramedy "Glee," was presumed dead on Thursday after disappearing at a..
WorldNews
Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son told police he watched her disappear beneath the water at the California lake she is feared to have drowned at, an officer has said.Police told the PA news agency that Josey Hollis, who is safe and well, observed his mother disappear under the waves during their boating trip on Wednesday.There is no evidence to suggest Rivera, 33, left Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Kevin Donoghue said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Officials seek 'closure' for family in Rivera search

 Authorities renewed the search Friday for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation [Video]

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:53Published
Trump publicly dons mask for first time [Video]

Trump publicly dons mask for first time

President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Related videos from verified sources

Saturday Marks Day 4 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Saturday Marks Day 4 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Saturday marks the fourth day in the search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went missing while on a lake with her 4-year-old son in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:13Published
Ventura County Sheriff's Department Continues Search For 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Continues Search For 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera

Divers faced major challenges as the multiagency search for Rivera stretched into its third day Friday. The search is focusing on the north part of the lake, where Rivera’s son was discovered alone.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:22Published
Officials continue search for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, believed to have drowned at California lake [Video]

Officials continue search for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, believed to have drowned at California lake

Dozens of people, most of them divers, with help from helicopters, drones and all-terrain vehicles are searching Lake Piru for actress Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned while boating with..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Search for Naya Rivera Now a 'Recovery' Mission, According to Authorities

 Police have presumed Naya Rivera has passed away as they have announced they are treating the search for her as a “recovery.” TMZ is reporting that...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineSBSJerusalem PostWorldNewsCBS 2

Naya Rivera search, Trump's tax returns, Berman's testimony: 5 things to know Thursday

 The search for actress Naya Rivera will resume, The Supreme Court decision on Trump's tax returns is expected and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNewsTamworth Herald

Early Addition: What Would Manhattan Look Like If It Were Car-Free?

 Because you dream of a car-free city, check out today's midday links: Joy Reid MSNBC show, Melania Trump statue burned, memory palace technique, Naya Rivera...
Gothamist


Tweets about this