Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224, NHK says
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo has recorded 224 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, surpassing the Japanese capital's previous record of 206 infections on April 17. ......
