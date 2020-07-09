Global  

Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224, NHK says

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224, NHK saysTOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo has recorded 224 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, surpassing the Japanese capital's previous record of 206 infections on April 17. ......
