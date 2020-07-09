Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter painted outside Trump Tower in New York

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The mural was painted on Fifth Avenue and others are planned for each of New York's five boroughs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: NYC Paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ In Front Of Trump Tower

NYC Paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ In Front Of Trump Tower 01:02

 President Donald Trump’s most famous New York City building is getting new artwork after a group, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of the building.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem [Video]

Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem

A large Black Lives Matter mural was unveiled in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem on Wednesday (July 8).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published
Stormzy says Black Lives Matter represents 'hundreds, thousands of years of pain' [Video]

Stormzy says Black Lives Matter represents 'hundreds, thousands of years of pain'

The Black Lives Matter movement represents "hundreds, thousands of years" of "real pain", according to Stormzy.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:26Published

Labour MP Dawn Butler forced to close constituency office after 'drastic escalation' in threats

 Ms Butler has been outspoken on issues such as Black Lives Matter
Independent

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published
Staten Island tattoo studio reopens after lockdown [Video]

Staten Island tattoo studio reopens after lockdown

Tattoo aficionados this week rushed to body art parlors across New York, including InkStained Tattoo Studio on Staten Island as the city reopened Monday, entering Phase 3. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Trump 'must hand over records to NY prosecutors'

 He must pass his financial records to prosecutors but not to lawmakers, the US Supreme Court rules.
BBC News

Trump Tower Trump Tower Skyscraper in Manhattan, New York

New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower

 The planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter earlier this month as a "symbol of hate"
USATODAY.com

Trump calls proposed Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower 'a symbol of hate'

 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said painting Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue is designed in part to send a message to President Trump.
USATODAY.com
New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House [Video]

New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House

There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump. According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona. The book is called The Art of Her Deal." It's written by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan. In the book Melania's 2017 Trump Tower holdout is revealed to be part of an effort to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump. Melania remained in Manhattan in early 2017.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:48Published

Fifth Avenue Fifth Avenue North-south avenue in Manhattan, New York, known for upscale shops

Black Lives Matter denigrating NY luxury avenue, Trump says rapping police defunding

 US President Donald Trump has slammed a plan to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in New York City, calling it a symbol of hate. In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Massive Black Lives Matter street mural painted directly in front of Trump Tower in NYC [Video]

Massive Black Lives Matter street mural painted directly in front of Trump Tower in NYC

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, alongside Rev. Al Sharpton, painted some of the letters on a giant mural that spells Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower on Thursday (July 9).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published
Newest BLM Mural Underway Outside Trump Tower [Video]

Newest BLM Mural Underway Outside Trump Tower

Artists have begun painting a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue between 56 and 57th streets - right in front of Trump Tower. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has a live report.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published
Confusion Over Conflicting Back-To-School Plans [Video]

Confusion Over Conflicting Back-To-School Plans

Questions remain about when, if or how students will go back to in-classroom learning. CBS2's John Dias has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Black Lives Matter painted outside Trump Tower in New York

 The mural was painted on Fifth Avenue and others are planned for each of New York's five boroughs.
BBC News Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comCBS NewsNPRSeattle TimesWorldNewsIndependentCBS 2NYTimes.com

Trump: Painting 'Black Lives Matter' On 5th Avenue Would Be 'Symbol Of Hate'

 President Trump blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to paint the words "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump Tower. Trump said it would amount to...
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comCBS NewsSeattle TimesWorldNewsCBS 2NYTimes.com

The View Hosts Rip Trump For Calling BLM a ‘Symbol of Hate’: He’s ‘Race Baiting,’ ‘Sending A Very Dangerous Message’

 The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin went after President Donald Trump for calling New York City's plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" on 5th...
Mediaite


Tweets about this