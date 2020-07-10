Global  
 

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

Friday, 10 July 2020
Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US HospitalsThe U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s hard-hit West and South, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, has urged governors to delay their re-opening plans in order to bring a halt to the surges in the virus. Johns Hopkins University reported early Friday that there were more than 12 million global cases of the virus. More than 3 million of those cases are in the U.S. Trump pushes to reopen schools Even though the U.S. has failed to flatten the coronavirus curve, President Donald Trump continues to push...
News video: U.S. sets a second one-day virus record

U.S. sets a second one-day virus record 02:10

 Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases in Florida are leaving doctors and nurses struggling to cope as COVID-19 patients flood hospitals. Libby Hogan reports.

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirus

 Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Fauci says states need to address problems with COVID-19 response: 'If you don't admit it, you can't correct it'

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says "what we're seeing is exponential growth."
USATODAY.com

Fauci "cautiously optimistic" over virus vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's leading infectious disease expert, says he is cautiously optimistic a vaccine "with some degree" of effectiveness will..
USATODAY.com
Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million [Video]

Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million

(CNN) While the Covid-19 mortality rate may be on the decline, the nearly 3 million cases and ICUs at capacity show the US is still in the grips of a pandemic with no signs of slowing. "It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned in a press conference Tuesday with Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records [Video]

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favour of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Beijing vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang

 China said Friday it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the..
WorldNews

Iran Made 'Procurement Attempts' for Its Nuclear Programme Last Year, Report Says

 The crisis around Tehran’s atomic programme resumed in 2018 after President Donald Trump announced America's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear..
WorldNews

SCOTUS Sends Clear Message To Trump: That He Is Above Congress, Below Civic Virtue and Responsibility

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The day Donald Trump assumed the office of the presidency, many Americans feared that there was a clear mismatch..
WorldNews

California California State in the western United States

Asian markets tumble as infection rates jump

 Asian markets sank Friday as rising virus infection rates across the world put the brakes on the latest rally. Equities have shown a healthy resilience to the..
WorldNews

California, After Riding a Boom, Reckons With Hard Times

 Early hopes for a quick rebound from the pandemic have yielded to worries about its long-term impact on state finances and the governor’s ambitious agenda.
NYTimes.com

California set to become first state to file lawsuit against Trump administration's new international student visa policy

 California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state's 86th lawsuit against the Trump administration during a virtual news conference.
 
USATODAY.com

Robert Fuller’s death confirmed as a suicide, investigators say

 The victim reportedly struggled with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts over the past year. Authorities have confirmed that the death of a 24-year-old..
WorldNews

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump's travels, Nevada's bar closures, Charlie Daniels' funeral: 5 things to know Friday

 Trump will travel to coronavirus hotspot Florida, states continue to make moves to combat the pandemic and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com
If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis [Video]

If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday spoke about reopening schools and told reporters, "We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential. That included fast-food restaurants. It included Walmart. It included Home Depot... if all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Coronavirus updates: Houston cancels Texas GOP convention; Atlanta mandates masks; California, Texas report highest daily death tolls

 Texas, California report highest daily death toll; Atlanta requires face masks in public; Houston cancels Texas GOP convention. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 8

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 9th: Officials consider prioritizing schools when reopening economies; Deadly coronavirus day in Texas; Tornado in western..
USATODAY.com

High school football forges ahead in some states despite positive tests, COVID-19 concerns

 A large number of high school football teams across America, including in hotbeds such as Florida and Texas, are moving forward during the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US [Video]

Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US

During the week of June 30th, coronavirus cases in AZ more than tripled the national average.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

AP Top Stories July 10 A

 Here's the latest for Friday July 10th: WHO says coronavirus may be spread through the air; Arizona Gov. cuts restaurant capacity; Trump blasts de Blasio over..
USATODAY.com

These Arizona teachers shared a classroom for summer school. All 3 contracted COVID-19. 1 died.

 An Arizona teacher is dead after contracting COVID-19. Two others tested positive after teaching in the same classroom. They hope schools stay closed.
USATODAY.com

Johns Hopkins University Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland

US posts new record daily virus caseload of more than 65,000

 The US on Thursday posted 65,551 new novel coronavirus cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The country, the..
WorldNews

US records 43,742 new virus cases in 24 hours

 The United States notched more than 43,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday, amid a surge of infections around..
WorldNews

US Records Over 57,000 COVID-19 Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike: Report

 The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new..
WorldNews
Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States [Video]

Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States

(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections. Coronavirus has killed more than 128,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infection rates are rising in 36 states, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

