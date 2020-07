Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s hard-hit West and South, including Arizona Florida and Texas Anthony S. Fauci , the nation’s top infectious-disease official, has urged governors to delay their re-opening plans in order to bring a halt to the surges in the virus. Johns Hopkins University reported early Friday that there were more than 12 million global cases of the virus. More than 3 million of those cases are in the U.S. Trump pushes to reopen schools Even though the U.S. has failed to flatten the coronavirus curve, President Donald Trump continues to push...