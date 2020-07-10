|
Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s hard-hit West and South, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, has urged governors to delay their re-opening plans in order to bring a halt to the surges in the virus. Johns Hopkins University reported early Friday that there were more than 12 million global cases of the virus. More than 3 million of those cases are in the U.S. Trump pushes to reopen schools Even though the U.S. has failed to flatten the coronavirus curve, President Donald Trump continues to push...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirusDr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Fauci says states need to address problems with COVID-19 response: 'If you don't admit it, you can't correct it'Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says "what we're seeing is exponential growth."
USATODAY.com
Fauci "cautiously optimistic" over virus vaccineDr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's leading infectious disease expert, says he is cautiously optimistic a vaccine "with some degree" of effectiveness will..
USATODAY.com
Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Beijing vows retaliation against US sanctions over XinjiangChina said Friday it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the..
WorldNews
Iran Made 'Procurement Attempts' for Its Nuclear Programme Last Year, Report SaysThe crisis around Tehran’s atomic programme resumed in 2018 after President Donald Trump announced America's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear..
WorldNews
SCOTUS Sends Clear Message To Trump: That He Is Above Congress, Below Civic Virtue and ResponsibilityArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The day Donald Trump assumed the office of the presidency, many Americans feared that there was a clear mismatch..
WorldNews
California State in the western United States
Asian markets tumble as infection rates jumpAsian markets sank Friday as rising virus infection rates across the world put the brakes on the latest rally. Equities have shown a healthy resilience to the..
WorldNews
California, After Riding a Boom, Reckons With Hard TimesEarly hopes for a quick rebound from the pandemic have yielded to worries about its long-term impact on state finances and the governor’s ambitious agenda.
NYTimes.com
California set to become first state to file lawsuit against Trump administration's new international student visa policyCalifornia Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state's 86th lawsuit against the Trump administration during a virtual news conference.
USATODAY.com
Robert Fuller’s death confirmed as a suicide, investigators sayThe victim reportedly struggled with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts over the past year. Authorities have confirmed that the death of a 24-year-old..
WorldNews
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Trump's travels, Nevada's bar closures, Charlie Daniels' funeral: 5 things to know FridayTrump will travel to coronavirus hotspot Florida, states continue to make moves to combat the pandemic and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com
If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Texas State in the southern United States
Coronavirus updates: Houston cancels Texas GOP convention; Atlanta mandates masks; California, Texas report highest daily death tollsTexas, California report highest daily death toll; Atlanta requires face masks in public; Houston cancels Texas GOP convention. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 8Here's the latest for Thursday July 9th: Officials consider prioritizing schools when reopening economies; Deadly coronavirus day in Texas; Tornado in western..
USATODAY.com
High school football forges ahead in some states despite positive tests, COVID-19 concernsA large number of high school football teams across America, including in hotbeds such as Florida and Texas, are moving forward during the pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
AP Top Stories July 10 AHere's the latest for Friday July 10th: WHO says coronavirus may be spread through the air; Arizona Gov. cuts restaurant capacity; Trump blasts de Blasio over..
USATODAY.com
These Arizona teachers shared a classroom for summer school. All 3 contracted COVID-19. 1 died.An Arizona teacher is dead after contracting COVID-19. Two others tested positive after teaching in the same classroom. They hope schools stay closed.
USATODAY.com
Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland
US posts new record daily virus caseload of more than 65,000The US on Thursday posted 65,551 new novel coronavirus cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The country, the..
WorldNews
US records 43,742 new virus cases in 24 hoursThe United States notched more than 43,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday, amid a surge of infections around..
WorldNews
US Records Over 57,000 COVID-19 Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike: ReportThe US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new..
WorldNews
Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this