France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likeness
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire. There will be no swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of the medieval Paris monument, or contemporary glass spire, or other modern twists and to stay historically accurate, it will again be built with potentially toxic lead. That is the verdict reached by French President Emmanuel Macron, the cathedral’s present-day architects and the general in charge of...
