France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likeness

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likenessNotre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire. There will be no swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of the medieval Paris monument, or contemporary glass spire, or other modern twists and to stay historically accurate, it will again be built with potentially toxic lead. That is the verdict reached by French President Emmanuel Macron, the cathedral’s present-day architects and the general in charge of...
Notre Dame: Cathedral's spire will be restored to 19th Century design

 President Emmanuel Macron put an end to speculation that the restored spire would be modern.
Greenpeace activists scale a crane at Notre Dame cathedral in climate protest

Greenpeace activists scale a crane at Notre Dame cathedral in climate protest

Activists mounted a crane at the world-famous landmark, which is being renovated for fire damage, to hang banners protesting the French government's climate policies.View on euronews

Macron's new government: Five things to look out for in France in 2020

Macron's new government: Five things to look out for in France in 2020

Macron's new government: Five things to look out for in France in 2020

Gérald Darmanin: Macron backs new interior minister accused of rape

 Gérald Darmanin - appointed interior minister on Monday - is under investigation for alleged rape.
France to restore Notre-Dame as it was before fire

France to restore Notre-Dame as it was before fire

Paris’ centuries-old Notre-Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt as it was before being engulfed in a fire last year, the public body in charge of its restoration said on Thursday. Lauren Anthony reports.

Intl. students pack to leave amid new U.S. rules

 Unsure of future plans to study in the U.S. under new stringent federal guidelines for international students, see how one Seattle student is breaking his lease..
Watchdog Urges Kabul To Observe Media Law After Journalists Arrested, Harassed

 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the recent arrests of two journalists in Afghanistan and the “harassment” to which the Pajhwok Afghan News..
Climate change: 'Rising chance' of exceeding 1.5C global target

 The chance of breaching one of the Paris accord goals in the next five years has doubled, a study says.
