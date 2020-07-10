France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likeness Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire. There will be no swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of the medieval Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire. There will be no swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of the medieval Paris monument, or contemporary glass spire, or other modern twists and to stay historically accurate, it will again be built with potentially toxic lead. That is the verdict reached by French President Emmanuel Macron , the cathedral’s present-day architects and the general in charge of... 👓 View full article

