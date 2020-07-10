Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Virginia mail carrier guilty of election fraud after altering ballot requests to Republican

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Thomas Cooper admitted to having tampered some of the requests he delivered "as a joke." He did not know any of the voters whose requests he changed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Virginia West Virginia State in the United States

Mail Carrier in West Virginia Pleads Guilty to Attempted Election Fraud

 Five mail-in ballot requests were altered from Democrat to Republican, federal prosectors in West Virginia said.
NYTimes.com

Devin Nunes' winery, yacht clubs, a resort in West Virginia owned by its governor — here's who got PPP loans

 The PPP data shows wineries partly owned by Rep. Devin Nunes received loans between $1 million and $2 million.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, co-owner of WNBA's Atlanta Dream, says Black Lives Matter threatens to 'destroy' America

 Kelly Loeffler, the Georgia Republican Senator and Atlanta Dream co-owner, says she will not give up her stake in the team despite calls to do so.
USATODAY.com

Utah to require face mask use in grade schools

 Utah will require masks in schools as they reopen in the fall, but Republican Gov. Gary Herbert stopped short of a statewide mandate Thursday. (July 9)
 
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this