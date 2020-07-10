|
West Virginia mail carrier guilty of election fraud after altering ballot requests to Republican
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Thomas Cooper admitted to having tampered some of the requests he delivered "as a joke." He did not know any of the voters whose requests he changed.
