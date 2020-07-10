Statue to tennis star Arthur Ashe to stay put in Richmond
Friday, 10 July 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On Richmond’s Monument Avenue, the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans was interrupted by one noticeably different: a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe. The Ashe statue seemed safe from defacement during recent protests over racism and police brutality, when protesters covered Confederate statues with […]
