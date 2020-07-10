Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: UK opts out of EU Covid-19 vaccine scheme

BBC News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The UK's ambassador to the EU confirms the move, saying the UK would not have a say on decisions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

700% rise in EU settlement scheme refusals, figures show

 One in 10 applicants who received outcomes last month given no immigration status, new data shows
Independent
Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels [Video]

Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels

On Sunday, the EU will mediate the first high-level meeting between the two sides since November 2018.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published

EU's Michel proposes 5 billion euros Brexit emergency fund

 European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that EU talks with Britain on their new relationship were “not easy” and countries, regions and..
WorldNews
Google has way to dodge EU Fitbit probe - sources [Video]

Google has way to dodge EU Fitbit probe - sources

Google could avert an EU probe into its planned takeover of Fitbit with a pledge not to use health data to target ads, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EAfat

Ebru Afat RT @ReutersWorld: EU's Michel proposes five billion euros Brexit emergency fund https://t.co/XYrcjshSLk https://t.co/swbvW0PSzO 2 hours ago

TaraJewell6

Tara Jewell RT @CentreBrexit: "Michel said a new Brexit “adjustment reserve” of 5 billion euros ($5.64 billion) was also needed to “counter the unfores… 2 hours ago

jasperlawler

Jasper Lawler EU's Michel proposes 5 billion euros Brexit emergency fund https://t.co/I58n9bxF2w REALITY HITS.... 3 hours ago

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News EU's Michel proposes five billion euros Brexit emergency fund https://t.co/78CyWEW7su 3 hours ago

CentreBrexit

The Centre for Brexit Policy "Michel said a new Brexit “adjustment reserve” of 5 billion euros ($5.64 billion) was also needed to “counter the u… https://t.co/uNp0ZnFLJL 4 hours ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 European Council President Charles Michel proposes five billion euros Brexit emergency fund https://t.co/d8SEmpOas4… https://t.co/xeLWE0QBAL 6 hours ago

ReutersWorld

Reuters World EU's Michel proposes five billion euros Brexit emergency fund https://t.co/XYrcjshSLk https://t.co/swbvW0PSzO 6 hours ago

hildevautmans

Hilde Vautmans Good news. We can’t sit and wait for #Brexit to become a crisis in a crisis. The question is not whether a no-deal… https://t.co/FODuPDnlKJ 8 hours ago